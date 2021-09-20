Offene Beta von Call of Duty: Vanguard geht in die Verlängerung
Die Jungs von Sledgehammer Games geben an, dass die Open Beta zum kommenden Shooter Call of Duty: Vanguard bis zum 22. September um 19:00 Uhr verlängert wird.
BREAKING: The #Vanguard OPEN BETA has been extended until Wednesday Sept 22 at 10am PT.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2021
For those that haven't had a chance to enter the fray, this is your moment pic.twitter.com/dLShw7qUQb
Call of Duty: Vanguard erscheint am 05.11.21 für Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5 und PS4
Quelle: Activision
