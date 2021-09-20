Page

Offene Beta von Call of Duty: Vanguard geht in die Verlängerung

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 20.09.2021, 09:30 Uhr

Die Jungs von Sledgehammer Games geben an, dass die Open Beta zum kommenden Shooter Call of Duty: Vanguard bis zum 22. September um 19:00 Uhr verlängert wird.

Call of Duty: Vanguard erscheint am 05.11.21 für Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5 und PS4

Quelle: Activision

