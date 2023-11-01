Page

Ubisoft stellt Support für Far Cry 6 ein

von XBU ringdrossel am Fr, 03.11.2023, 10:45 Uhr

Das sind schlechte Nachrichten für die Fans des neuesten Teils der Reihe. Laut dem fransösichen Publisher Ubisoft wird der Support für Far Cry 6 offiziell eingestellt. Damit werden keine weiteren Updates für das Spiel mehr geliefert.

Far Cry 6 ist für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC erhätlich

Quelle: Ubisoft

