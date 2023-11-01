Ubisoft stellt Support für Far Cry 6 ein

Das sind schlechte Nachrichten für die Fans des neuesten Teils der Reihe. Laut dem fransösichen Publisher Ubisoft wird der Support für Far Cry 6 offiziell eingestellt. Damit werden keine weiteren Updates für das Spiel mehr geliefert.

Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight! Your adventures can continue in Yara w/o interruption of online services however, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.



We appreciate your passion, creativity, & love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud! pic.twitter.com/4Mk3BSmlE1