The Quarry Update mit Option für QTE-Fans

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 10.08.2022, 09:30 Uhr

Der Titel The Quarry setzt schon sehr stark auf Quicktime Events. Jetzt ist allerdings ein Update erschienen, das diese optional noch schwerer machen soll.

The Quarry ist für Xbox Series und PS5 erhältlich

Quelle: 2K

