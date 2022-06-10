The Quarry Update mit Option für QTE-Fans

Der Titel The Quarry setzt schon sehr stark auf Quicktime Events. Jetzt ist allerdings ein Update erschienen, das diese optional noch schwerer machen soll.

Attention Hacketteers! #TheQuarry has been updated:



Option for harder, faster QTEs. Don't be afraid to fail, there's a lot of story missed by playing it safe



You can select different language subtitles with the original English VO pic.twitter.com/siTzmsRpXz