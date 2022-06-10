The Quarry Update mit Option für QTE-Fans
Der Titel The Quarry setzt schon sehr stark auf Quicktime Events. Jetzt ist allerdings ein Update erschienen, das diese optional noch schwerer machen soll.
Option for harder, faster QTEs. Don't be afraid to fail, there's a lot of story missed by playing it safe
Option for harder, faster QTEs. Don't be afraid to fail, there's a lot of story missed by playing it safe
You can select different language subtitles with the original English VO
The Quarry ist für Xbox Series und PS5 erhältlich
Quelle: 2K
