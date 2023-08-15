Page

The Lords of the Fallen wird ohne 4K-Darstellung ausgeliefert

von XBU ringdrossel am Di, 15.08.2023, 10:30 Uhr

Das kommende Action-Rollenspiel The Lords of the Fallen wird, laut Saul Gascon, dem Studioleiter von Hexworks, keine Option für eine 4K-Darstellung haben. Wir haben die verschiedenen Grafik-Modi für euch in die News gepackt.

Diese Modi wird es für The Lords of the Fallen geben:

  • Performance Mode - 1080p (hochskaliert), 60 fps
  • Quality Mode -1440p (hochskaliert), 30 fps

The Lords of the Fallen erscheint für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC

Quelle: CI Games

