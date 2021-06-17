ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo ist gestartet
Schnell sein lohnt sich: Das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo-Event ist im vollen Gange. Noch bis zum 21. Juni könnt ihr 40 Spiele ausprobieren, die in Zukunft für die Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S erscheinen werden.
Ab sofort könnt ihr euch ein eigenes Bild von folgenden Spielen machen:
- Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
- BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
- Button City (Subliminal)
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
- Dreamers (PlaySys)
- Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
- Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
- Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
- The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Wreck Out (Four5Six)
Nach und nach werden dann noch weitere Spieledemos folgen, auf diese hie könnt ihr euch ebenfalls freuen:
- A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Black Book (Morteshka)
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
- Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
- ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Godstrike (Overpowered)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Lake (Gamious)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
- Sable (Shedworks)
- Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
- Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
- Teacup (Smarto Club)
- The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
- The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
- Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
- Tunic (Isometricorp)
Quelle: Microsoft
