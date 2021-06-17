Page

ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo ist gestartet

von XBU TNT2808 am Do, 17.06.2021, 14:00 Uhr

Schnell sein lohnt sich: Das ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo-Event ist im vollen Gange. Noch bis zum 21. Juni könnt ihr 40 Spiele ausprobieren, die in Zukunft für die Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S erscheinen werden.

Ab sofort könnt ihr euch ein eigenes Bild von folgenden Spielen machen:

  • Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
  • BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
  • Button City (Subliminal)
  • Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
  • Dreamers (PlaySys)
  • Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
  • Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
  • Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
  • Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
  • The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
  • The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
  • Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Nach und nach werden dann noch weitere Spieledemos folgen, auf diese hie könnt ihr euch ebenfalls freuen:

  • A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)
  • Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
  • Black Book (Morteshka)
  • Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
  • Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
  • Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
  • ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
  • Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
  • Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
  • Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
  • Fractal Space (Haze Games)
  • Godstrike (Overpowered)
  • Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
  • Lake (Gamious)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
  • Mad Streets (Craftshop)
  • Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
  • Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
  • Sable (Shedworks)
  • Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
  • Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
  • Teacup (Smarto Club)
  • The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
  • The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
  • Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
  • Tunic (Isometricorp)

Quelle: Microsoft

0 Kommentare

Bitte logge Dich ein, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.