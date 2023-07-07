Page

Exoprimal erhält in wenigen Tagen neuen Showcase

von XBU ringdrossel am Fr, 07.07.2023, 10:15 Uhr

Wie Capcom angibt, wird am 11.06.23 um 01:30 Uhr (MEZ) ein neuer Showcase zum kommenden Dino-Shooter Exoprimal abgehalten. Dieser wird nachts auf Twitch präsentiert und soll viele neue Details offenbaren sowie neues Gameplay zeigen.

Exoprimal erscheint am 14. Juli 2023 für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC

Quelle: Twitter / Twitch

0 Kommentare

Bitte logge Dich ein, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.