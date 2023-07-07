Exoprimal erhält in wenigen Tagen neuen Showcase
Wie Capcom angibt, wird am 11.06.23 um 01:30 Uhr (MEZ) ein neuer Showcase zum kommenden Dino-Shooter Exoprimal abgehalten. Dieser wird nachts auf Twitch präsentiert und soll viele neue Details offenbaren sowie neues Gameplay zeigen.
Valued Exofighters,— Exoprimal (@exoprimal) July 5, 2023
The Exoprimal Showcase will deploy new info about the war games, including a few surprises eager recruits won't want to miss ahead of the game's launch on July 14th!
July 10th
4:30 PM PDT
https://t.co/bY971ARnYU pic.twitter.com/cgLcxMj8zI
Exoprimal erscheint am 14. Juli 2023 für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC
Quelle: Twitter / Twitch
0 Kommentare