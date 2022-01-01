Das ist das EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Team of the Season der Community XBU MrHyde am Mo, 02.05.2022, 17:30 Uhr

EA SPORTS gibt das FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season bekannt. Neben internationalen Superstars wie Luis Suarez, Aymeric Laporte und Hugo Lloris sind mit Serge Gnabry und Karim Adeyemi auch zwei Spieler aus dem deutschsprachigen Raum vertreten. Das Community-Team of the Season von FIFA 22 zeichnet die Besten der Besten aus, die während der gesamten Saison konstant gute Leistungen für ihr Team erbracht haben.



Das Community-Team of the Season sieht folgendermaßen aus:

Stürmer

• Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace

• Luis Suárez, Atlético Madrid

• Karim Adeyemi, RB Salzburg

• Gerard Moreno, FC Villareal

• Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC*

Mittelfeldspieler

• Fred, Manchester United

• Serge Gnabry, Bayern München

• Yannick Carrasco, Atlético Madrid

• John McGinn, Aston Villa

• Maxence Caqueret, Olympique Lyon

• Dani Parejo, Villareal*

• Giacomo Raspadori, US Sassuolo*

Verteidiger

• Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City

• Jean-Clair Todibo, OGC Nizza

• Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace

• Conor Coady, Wolverhampton Wanderers

• Tino Livramento, FC Southampton

Torhüter

• Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur

Quelle: EASports