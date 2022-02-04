Page

Dying Light 2 Stay Human hat inzwischen mehr 3 Mio. Spieler

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 16.02.2022, 10:15 Uhr

Wie die Entwickler von Techland angeben, konnte das Zombie-Spiel Dying Light 2 Stay Human mehr als 3 Mio. Spieler erreichen. Der Titel ist seit dem 4. Februar weltweit verfügbar.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human ist für Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5 und PS4 erhältlich

Quelle: Techland

