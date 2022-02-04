Dying Light 2 Stay Human hat inzwischen mehr 3 Mio. Spieler

Wie die Entwickler von Techland angeben, konnte das Zombie-Spiel Dying Light 2 Stay Human mehr als 3 Mio. Spieler erreichen. Der Titel ist seit dem 4. Februar weltweit verfügbar.

Thank you to the 3 million unique players who experienced Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the first weekend of the game launch️#StayHuman #DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/MCFb8lUcmh