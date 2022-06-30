Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course verkauft über 2 Mio. Exemplare
Die Downloaderweiterung Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course erfreut sich weiterhin größter Beliebtheit. Dieser ist seit dem 30. Juni 2022 erhältlich und wurde weltweit über 2 Millionen Mal verkauft.
Much to our amazement, we can announce that The Delicious Last Course has gone Double Platinum, selling 2 million copies across all platforms!!— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) December 13, 2022
We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure. Your support means the world to us. pic.twitter.com/nsfpSFiw4Z
Cuphead ist für Xbox Series, PS5, Switch und PC erhältlich
Quelle: Studio MDHR
0 Kommentare