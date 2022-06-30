Page

Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course verkauft über 2 Mio. Exemplare

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 14.12.2022, 10:00 Uhr

Die Downloaderweiterung Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course erfreut sich weiterhin größter Beliebtheit. Dieser ist seit dem 30. Juni 2022 erhältlich und wurde weltweit über 2 Millionen Mal verkauft.

Cuphead ist für Xbox Series, PS5, Switch und PC erhältlich

Quelle: Studio MDHR

