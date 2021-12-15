Alan Wake 2 behält Third-Person-Ansicht bei

Das von vielen Fans lang ersehnte Actionspiel Alan Wake 2 wird erneut aus der Third-Person-Perspektive gesteuert werden. Die Info stammt von Creative Director Sam Lake auf Twitter. Bis zum Release wird allerdings noch etwas Zeit vergehen.

Thank you for being as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work. Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake. #AlanWake @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/8UvzXGgKdE