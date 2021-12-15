Page

Alan Wake 2 behält Third-Person-Ansicht bei

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 15.12.2021, 10:00 Uhr

Das von vielen Fans lang ersehnte Actionspiel Alan Wake 2 wird erneut aus der Third-Person-Perspektive gesteuert werden. Die Info stammt von Creative Director Sam Lake auf Twitter. Bis zum Release wird allerdings noch etwas Zeit vergehen.

Alan Wake 2 erscheint 2023 für Xbox Series und PS5

Quelle: Epic Games

