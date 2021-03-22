A Hat in Time wird mit 60 fps Update versorgt

Wie die Jungs bei Gears for Breakfast bekannt geben, wird der Titel A Hat in Time Ende März mit einem neuen Update ausgeliefert. Der Patch spendiert dem Spiel via Abwärtskompatibilität auf der Xbox Series eine Bildrate von 60 fps.

CONSOLE DLC UPDATE

The Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro DLC will be available on March 31st at 11am PT/6pm GMT for PlayStation and Xbox players!



In addition, with the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 you’ll be able to play up to 60fps!



Thank you for your patience and please enjoy!