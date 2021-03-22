A Hat in Time wird mit 60 fps Update versorgt
Wie die Jungs bei Gears for Breakfast bekannt geben, wird der Titel A Hat in Time Ende März mit einem neuen Update ausgeliefert. Der Patch spendiert dem Spiel via Abwärtskompatibilität auf der Xbox Series eine Bildrate von 60 fps.
CONSOLE DLC UPDATE— A HAT IN TIME | Gears for Breakfast (@HatInTime) March 22, 2021
The Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro DLC will be available on March 31st at 11am PT/6pm GMT for PlayStation and Xbox players!
In addition, with the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 you’ll be able to play up to 60fps!
Thank you for your patience and please enjoy!
A Hat in Time ist für Xbox One und PS4 erhältlich
Quelle: Humble Bundle
0 Kommentare