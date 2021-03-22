Page

A Hat in Time wird mit 60 fps Update versorgt

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 24.03.2021, 10:45 Uhr

Wie die Jungs bei Gears for Breakfast bekannt geben, wird der Titel A Hat in Time Ende März mit einem neuen Update ausgeliefert. Der Patch spendiert dem Spiel via Abwärtskompatibilität auf der Xbox Series eine Bildrate von 60 fps.

A Hat in Time ist für Xbox One und PS4 erhältlich

Quelle: Humble Bundle

