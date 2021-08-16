xCloud ist mit dem Steam Deck kompatibel

Valve bringt ja eine neue Mobile Konsole namens Steam Deck auf den Markt. Wie jetzt Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, angibt, wird der Microsoft-Dienst xCloud ebenfalls auf dieser Konsole funktionieren.

Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team. pic.twitter.com/q4hWBvkk85