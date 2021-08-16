Page

xCloud ist mit dem Steam Deck kompatibel

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 16.08.2021, 09:30 Uhr

Valve bringt ja eine neue Mobile Konsole namens Steam Deck auf den Markt. Wie jetzt Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, angibt, wird der Microsoft-Dienst xCloud ebenfalls auf dieser Konsole funktionieren.

Quelle: Microsoft

