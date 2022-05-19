Weitere Highlights für Mai im Xbox Game Pass
Der Mai ist halb rum, ihr wisst was das heißt: neue Highlights stehen im Xbox Game Pass an. Also, fahrt schon mal die Konsole hoch, stellt euch Getränke kalt und freut euch hierauf:
Jetzt verfügbar
- Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- skate. (Cloud) EA Play
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Schon bald verfügbar
- 19. Mai – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Mai – Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Mai – Floppy Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Mai – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. Mai – Sniper Elite 5 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Mai – Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Mai – Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: The Bugs Strike Back Update
Xbox Touch Controls für 11 weitere Spiele
- A Memoir Blue
- Contrast
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Far: Changing Tides
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Loot River
- Paradise Killer
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Townscaper
- Visage
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Mai
- EA Sports NHL 20 (Konsole)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Knockout City (Console und PC) EA Play
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
- Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
0 Kommentare