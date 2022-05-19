Weitere Highlights für Mai im Xbox Game Pass XBU TNT2808 am Do, 19.05.2022, 14:30 Uhr

Der Mai ist halb rum, ihr wisst was das heißt: neue Highlights stehen im Xbox Game Pass an. Also, fahrt schon mal die Konsole hoch, stellt euch Getränke kalt und freut euch hierauf:

Jetzt verfügbar

Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

skate. (Cloud) EA Play

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Schon bald verfügbar

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: The Bugs Strike Back Update

Xbox Touch Controls für 11 weitere Spiele

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Mai

Quelle: Microsoft