Neues Wrestling-Game AEW: Fight Forever wird bald vorgestellt
Wie AEW Games angibt, wird kommende Woche am 4. Mai um 20h MEZ auf Twitch das neue Wrestlingspiel AEW: Fight Forever präsentiert. Das Releasedatum ist zwar noch unbekannt aber es ist gut möglich, dass man im Stream mehr dazu mitteilen wird.
We have something very exciting to show next week on #AllEliteArcade— AEW Games (@AEWGames) April 27, 2022
AEW: Fight Forever soll für Xbox One, PS4 und Switch erscheinen
