Neues Wrestling-Game AEW: Fight Forever wird bald vorgestellt

von XBU ringdrossel am Fr, 29.04.2022, 09:45 Uhr

Wie AEW Games angibt, wird kommende Woche am 4. Mai um 20h MEZ auf Twitch das neue Wrestlingspiel AEW: Fight Forever präsentiert. Das Releasedatum ist zwar noch unbekannt aber es ist gut möglich, dass man im Stream mehr dazu mitteilen wird.

AEW: Fight Forever soll für Xbox One, PS4 und Switch erscheinen

Quelle: AEW Games

