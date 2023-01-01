Jetzt erhältlich: The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 XBU MrHyde am Do, 08.06.2023, 14:00 Uhr

Entwickler Jackbox Games hat ihre Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 für PC (Steam), PlayStation und Xbox veröffentlicht. Die Sammlung enthält 15 Spielehits aus The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Champ'd Up, Talking Points, Blather Round), The Jackbox Party Pack 8 (Job Job, Weapons Drawn, The Wheel of Enormous Proportions, Drawful Animate, The Poll Mine) und The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (Fibbage 4, Quixort, Junktopia, Nonsensory, Roomerang).

Ihr findet das Paket hier auf xbox.com.

Quelle: Jackbox Games, Inc.