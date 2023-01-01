Jetzt erhältlich: The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0
Entwickler Jackbox Games hat ihre Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 für PC (Steam), PlayStation und Xbox veröffentlicht. Die Sammlung enthält 15 Spielehits aus The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Champ'd Up, Talking Points, Blather Round), The Jackbox Party Pack 8 (Job Job, Weapons Drawn, The Wheel of Enormous Proportions, Drawful Animate, The Poll Mine) und The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (Fibbage 4, Quixort, Junktopia, Nonsensory, Roomerang).
Ihr findet das Paket hier auf xbox.com.
Quelle: Jackbox Games, Inc.
