Hogwarts Legacy wird auf 2023 verschoben

von XBU ringdrossel am Di, 16.08.2022, 10:00 Uhr

Wie die Avalanche Studios angeben, wird der vielseits mit Spannung erwartete Actiontitel Hogwarts Legacy weltweit auf den 10.02.23 verschoben. Ein Termin für die Switch-Version wurde bislang noch nicht genannt.

Hogwarts Legacy erscheint für Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5 und PS4

Quelle: WarnerBrosInteractive

