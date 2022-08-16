Hogwarts Legacy wird auf 2023 verschoben

Wie die Avalanche Studios angeben, wird der vielseits mit Spannung erwartete Actiontitel Hogwarts Legacy weltweit auf den 10.02.23 verschoben. Ein Termin für die Switch-Version wurde bislang noch nicht genannt.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7