Hilary Heskett wird Narrative Producer von Mass Effect

Zuvor war Hilary Heskett als Senior Brand Manager bei Bethesda beschäftigt und wechselte 2020 dann zu EA. Nun soll sie als Narrative Producer am neuen Mass Effect-Titel arbeiten.

BIG NEWS! I'm so excited to announce that in a couple of weeks I'll be joining @GambleMike on the next Mass Effect game as a Narrative Producer. I am in awe of this incredible team! #MassEffect https://t.co/oHgugGNhgx