Page

Hilary Heskett wird Narrative Producer von Mass Effect

von XBU ringdrossel am Do, 10.06.2021, 10:15 Uhr

Zuvor war Hilary Heskett als Senior Brand Manager bei Bethesda beschäftigt und wechselte 2020 dann zu EA. Nun soll sie als Narrative Producer am neuen Mass Effect-Titel arbeiten.

Quelle: Twitter

0 Kommentare

Bitte logge Dich ein, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.