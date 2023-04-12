Ghostwire: Tokyo rockt über 4 Mio. Spieler
Wie Tango Gameworks angibt, kann das Actionspiel Ghostwire: Tokyo inzwischen mehr als 4. Mio. Spieler vorzeigen. Der Titel ist aktuell im Xbox Game Pass und PlayStation Plus Extra Pass enthalten.
Thank you to 4 million fans thus far who have taken a thrilling tour of @TangoGameworks' Tokyo!#GhostwireTokyo pic.twitter.com/nutcWNOHmi— Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) May 5, 2023
Ghostwire: Tokyo ist seit dem 12.04.23 für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC verfügbar
Quelle: Bethesda Softworks
