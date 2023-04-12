Page

Ghostwire: Tokyo rockt über 4 Mio. Spieler

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 08.05.2023, 10:45 Uhr

Wie Tango Gameworks angibt, kann das Actionspiel Ghostwire: Tokyo inzwischen mehr als 4. Mio. Spieler vorzeigen. Der Titel ist aktuell im Xbox Game Pass und PlayStation Plus Extra Pass enthalten.

Ghostwire: Tokyo ist seit dem 12.04.23 für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC verfügbar

Quelle: Bethesda Softworks

0 Kommentare

