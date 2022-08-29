Page

Die Gewinner der gamescom awards 2022

von XBU MrHyde am Mo, 29.08.2022, 14:00 Uhr

Die Jury des gamescom awards ist sich einig: Der große Gewinner der gamescom 2022 heißt „Lies of P“. Die Jury zeichnete das auf der Pinocchio-Geschichte basierende Souls-like als Best Action Adventure Game und Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game aus.

Der Rhythmus-Shooter „Metal: Hellsinger“ wurde als Most Wanted PC Game und Best Action Game ausgezeichnet. Daedalic Entertainment aus Hamburg können sich über die Auszeichnungen ihres Titels „Inkulinati“ als Best Indie Game und Most Original Game freuen. PLAION erhielt die Auszeichnung für das beste Lineup der gamescom 2022.

Die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2022 im Überblick:

### Kategorien-Gruppe Platform ###
 
Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game
•    The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
 
Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game
•    Tin Hearts, Wired Productions
 
Most Wanted PC Game
•    Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
 
Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game
•    Lies of P, Neowiz
 
### Kategorien-Gruppe Genre ###
 
Best Action Adventure Game
•    Lies of P, Neowiz
 
Best Action Game
•    Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
 
Best Family Game
•    Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
 
Best Indie Game
•    Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
 
Best Multiplayer Game
•    Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
 
Best Ongoing Game
•    Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
 
Best Role Playing Game
•    Lies of P, Neowiz
 
Best Sports Game
•    AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic
 
Best Strategy/Simulation Game
•    IXION, Kalypso Media
 
Most Original Game
•    Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
 
### Kategorien-Gruppe Consumer Awards ###
 
Best Booth
•    Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 7
 
Best Trailer
•    Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games
 
### Kategorien-Gruppe Global Awards ###
 
gamescom goes green award
•    Ukie
 
Best Lineup
•    PLAION
 
HEART OF GAMING Award
•    Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine

Quelle: gamescom

0 Kommentare

Bitte logge Dich ein, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.