Die Gewinner der gamescom awards 2022 XBU MrHyde am Mo, 29.08.2022, 14:00 Uhr

Die Jury des gamescom awards ist sich einig: Der große Gewinner der gamescom 2022 heißt „Lies of P“. Die Jury zeichnete das auf der Pinocchio-Geschichte basierende Souls-like als Best Action Adventure Game und Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game aus.



Der Rhythmus-Shooter „Metal: Hellsinger“ wurde als Most Wanted PC Game und Best Action Game ausgezeichnet. Daedalic Entertainment aus Hamburg können sich über die Auszeichnungen ihres Titels „Inkulinati“ als Best Indie Game und Most Original Game freuen. PLAION erhielt die Auszeichnung für das beste Lineup der gamescom 2022.

Die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2022 im Überblick:

### Kategorien-Gruppe Platform ###



Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game

• The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games



Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game

• Tin Hearts, Wired Productions



Most Wanted PC Game

• Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom



Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game

• Lies of P, Neowiz



### Kategorien-Gruppe Genre ###



Best Action Adventure Game

• Lies of P, Neowiz



Best Action Game

• Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom



Best Family Game

• Paper Trail, Newfangled Games



Best Indie Game

• Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment



Best Multiplayer Game

• Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark



Best Ongoing Game

• Sea of Thieves, Microsoft



Best Role Playing Game

• Lies of P, Neowiz



Best Sports Game

• AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic



Best Strategy/Simulation Game

• IXION, Kalypso Media



Most Original Game

• Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment



### Kategorien-Gruppe Consumer Awards ###



Best Booth

• Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 7



Best Trailer

• Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games



### Kategorien-Gruppe Global Awards ###



gamescom goes green award

• Ukie



Best Lineup

• PLAION



HEART OF GAMING Award

• Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine

Quelle: gamescom