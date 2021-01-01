Destroy All Humans! Remake erreicht über 1 Mio. Verkäufe

Wie THQ Nordic angibt, erreicht der Titel Destroy All Humans! Remake über eine Million Verkäufe. Das Spiel kam am 28. Juli 2020 weltweit auf den Markt.

THQ Nordic $EMBRAC's Destroy All Humans! (2020) has now sold more than 1 million copies since its release in July 2020.



That was announced today in the publisher's financial report. The game is available for PC, #PS4, and #XboxOne. pic.twitter.com/aHTiqvg2TG