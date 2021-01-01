Page

Destroy All Humans! Remake erreicht über 1 Mio. Verkäufe

von XBU ringdrossel am Fr, 21.05.2021, 10:15 Uhr

Wie THQ Nordic angibt, erreicht der Titel Destroy All Humans! Remake über eine Million Verkäufe. Das Spiel kam am 28. Juli 2020 weltweit auf den Markt.

Destroy All Humans! Remake ist für Xbox One, PS4 und PC erhältlich

Quelle: THQ Nordic

0 Kommentare

Bitte logge Dich ein, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.