Das sind die Neuzugänge für den Xbox Game Pass Anfang September 2021 XBU ringdrossel am Do, 02.09.2021, 09:15 Uhr

Microsoft hat für seine Konsole und den PC wieder ein paar Neuzugänge für den Xbox Game Pass angekündigt. Darunter Craftopia und Final Fantasy XIII. Schaut mal rein, vielleicht ist für euch etwas dabei.

Diese Spiele kommen neu in den Game Pass:

02.09.21: Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

02.09.21: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)

02.09.21: Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

02.09.21: Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

07.09.21: Crown Trick (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

09.09.21: Breathedge (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

09.09.21: Nuclear Throne (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

09.09.21: The Artful Escape (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Quelle: Microsoft