Das sind die deutschen Videospiele-Verkaufs-Charts für September 2021
Die Firma GfK Entertainment hat nun die offiziellen Spiele-Verkaufs-Charts für Deutschland veröffentlicht. Die Handelsdaten beziehen sich auf den Zeitraum vom 13.09.21 bis 18.09.21. Bei der Xbox Series ganz vorne in der Pole Position F1 2021, dicht gefolgt von Tales of Arise.
Xbox Series
1. ( - ) F1 2021 (EA)
2. ( 1 ) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Xbox One
1. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Take-Two)
2. ( 1 ) Bus Simulator (Astragon)
PS5
1. (NEU) Deathloop (Bethesda)
2. ( 1 ) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
...
9. (NEU) Deathloop Deluxe Edition (Bethesda
PS4
1. ( 4 ) Grand Theft Auto Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)
2. ( 1 ) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Switch
1. ( 1 ) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
2. ( 4 ) Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo)
Quelle: Gfk Entertainment
