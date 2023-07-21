Das sind die deutschen Spiele-Verkaufs-Charts im Juli 2023 XBU ringdrossel am Fr, 21.07.2023, 10:45 Uhr

Die Firma GfK Entertainment hat die neuen offiziellen Spiele-Verkaufs-Charts für Deutschland veröffentlicht. Diese basieren auf den Handelsangaben vom 10.07.23 bis 15.07.23. Ganz vorne an der Pole Position der Xbox Konsolen befindet sich Diablo IV, gefolgt von ANNO 1800 Console Edition.

Das sind die Charts nach Plattform in der Übersicht:

Xbox Series

1. ( 1 ) Diablo 4 (Activision)

2. (NEU) ANNO 1800 Console Edition (Ubisoft)

Xbox One

1. ( 1 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner

2. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)

PS5

1. ( 2 ) Diablo 4 (Activision)

2. ( 1 ) Final Fantasy XVI Standard Edition (Square Enix)

PS4

1. ( 1 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner

2. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)

Switch

1. ( 1 ) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

2. ( 2 ) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

3. ( 3 ) Minecraft (Mojang)

4. (NEU) Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo)

Quelle: Gfk Entertainment