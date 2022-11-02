Arcade page

Ausgepackt: Unpacking verkauft sich 1 Mio. Mal

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 07.11.2022, 10:15 Uhr

Wie die Verantwortlichen von Humble Games angeben, erfreut sich der Titel Unpacking großer Beliebtheit. Dieser kam am 2.11.21 auf den Markt und erreicht inzwischen mehr als 1 Million Spieler. Eine schöne Zahl zum einjährigen Geburtstag. Göückwunsch an die Entwickler!

Unpacking ist für Xbox One, PS4 und PC erhältlich

Quelle: Humble Games

