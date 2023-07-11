Page

XDefiant erscheint zunächst nicht für Xbox One und PS4

von XBU ringdrossel am Di, 11.07.2023, 09:00 Uhr

Der kommende Free-To-Play Shooter XDefiant wird zu Beginn im Sommer 2023 nur für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC ausgeliefert. Die Xbox One und PS4 werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt, der noch nicht genannt wurde, veröffentlicht.

XDefiant erscheint 2023 für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC

Quelle: Ubisoft

