XDefiant erscheint zunächst nicht für Xbox One und PS4

Der kommende Free-To-Play Shooter XDefiant wird zu Beginn im Sommer 2023 nur für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC ausgeliefert. Die Xbox One und PS4 werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt, der noch nicht genannt wurde, veröffentlicht.

A small update as we're continuing to review feedback from the Open Session!



Plan is still to launch later this summer.

Launch will be on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. We're working on last-gen platforms for later.

We'll provide more updates as they're available.