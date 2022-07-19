Weitere Xbox Game Pass Highlights im Juli 2022
Wir haben hier die neuesten Informationen zum allseits beliebten Xbox Game Pass für euch. Im Laufe des Monats kommen weitere Spiele dazu, darunter auch ab heute ein Toptitel wie Watch Dogs 2 oder noch im Laufe der Woche Vollgas auf zwei Rädern mit MotoGP 22.
Neue Spiele Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Garden Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 19. Juli – As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Juli – Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 21. Juli – MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 21. Juli – Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) ID@Xbox
- 21. Juli – Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud und Konsole)
- 29. Juli – Inside (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV Season Two: Map Monsters
- Jetzt verfügbar – Astroneer: Rails Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Preview
- 19. Juli – Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im Juli? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- 26. Juli – Minecraft: Swamp Dweller’s Bundle
- 2. August – Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume
- 2. August – Century: Age of Ashes: Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle
Xbox Touch Control für 12 weitere Spiele
- Citizen Sleeper
- Disc Room
- Escape Academy
- Garden Story
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lost In Random
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Umurangi Generation
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- ab 19. Juli: As Dusk Falls
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 31. Juli
- Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
