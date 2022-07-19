Weitere Xbox Game Pass Highlights im Juli 2022 XBU MrHyde am Di, 19.07.2022, 14:45 Uhr

Wir haben hier die neuesten Informationen zum allseits beliebten Xbox Game Pass für euch. Im Laufe des Monats kommen weitere Spiele dazu, darunter auch ab heute ein Toptitel wie Watch Dogs 2 oder noch im Laufe der Woche Vollgas auf zwei Rädern mit MotoGP 22.

Neue Spiele Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Garden Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox

19. Juli – As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

19. Juli – Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

21. Juli – MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

21. Juli – Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) ID@Xbox

21. Juli – Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud und Konsole)

29. Juli – Inside (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV Season Two: Map Monsters

Jetzt verfügbar – Astroneer: Rails Update

Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Preview

19. Juli – Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im Juli? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

26. Juli – Minecraft: Swamp Dweller’s Bundle

2. August – Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume

2. August – Century: Age of Ashes: Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle

Xbox Touch Control für 12 weitere Spiele

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

ab 19. Juli: As Dusk Falls

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 31. Juli

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft