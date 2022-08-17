Weitere Xbox Game Pass Highlights im August 22 XBU MrHyde am Mi, 17.08.2022, 10:45 Uhr

Wir sagen euch, was der Xbox Game Pass noch in der zweiten Hälfte des aktuellen Monats zu bieten hat. Microsoft gab nun die Zugänge in den kommenden Tagen und die Abgänge Ende des Monats bekannt.



Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

• Jetzt verfügbar – Coffee Talk (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

• 23. August – Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

• 25. August – Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox

• 25. August – Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Konsole und PC)

• 30. August – Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• 30. August – Immortality (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox

• 30. August – Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• 30. August – TinyKin (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox



DLC / Game Updates

• Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint - Showdown

• 18. August – Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im August? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

• 17. August – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle

• 23. August – MultiVersus: MVP Pack

• 23. August – CrossfireX: Babylon Bundle



Xbox Touch Control für 16 weitere Spiele

Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit den Xbox Touch Controls – jetzt kommen weitere 16 Spiele hinzu! Hier kannst Du die vollständige Liste von Spielen einsehen, die Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und über die Xbox Xbox-App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass-App für Android-Geräte, unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets spielbar sind – und das ganz ohne Controller!

• Chorus

• Coffee Talk

• Dragon Age 2

• Dragon Age Origins

• Floppy Knights

• Matchpoint

• MLB The Show 22

• My Friend Peppa Pig

• Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

• Skate

• Star Wars: Squadrons

• Super Mega Baseball 3

• TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

• Turbo Golf Racing

• Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

• Two Point Campus



Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 31. August

• Elite Dangerous (Cloud und Konsole)

• Hades (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Myst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• NBA 2K22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Spiritfarer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• World War Z (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

