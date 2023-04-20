Weitere Xbox Game Pass Highlights im April 23 XBU MrHyde am Do, 20.04.2023, 12:30 Uhr

Ab sofort ist Minecraft Legends für euch via Xbox Game Pass verfügbar. Im neuen Minecraft-Ableger stellst Du Dich der Invasion der Piglins in den Weg und rettest die Oberwelt in strategischen Schlachten. Der Titel ist auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One Konsolen, PC auf Windows und Steam, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate und Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 sowie über den Gaming Hub auf Samsung Smart TVs erhältlich. Plattformübergreifender Multiplayer ist zum Start auf all diesen Geräten verfügbar.



Neue Spiele im Game Pass

18. April – Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

20. April – Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

20. April – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)

21. April – Homestead Arcana (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)

26. April – Cassette Beasts (PC)

27. April – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

27. April – The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Konsole und PC)

2. Mai – Redfall (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)

Updates und DLCs

18. April – Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC

25. April – Microsoft Flight Simulator - World Update XIII: Ozeanien und Antarktis

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

18. April – The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle

18. April – MLB The Show 23: 10 The Show Packs

18. April – Far Cry 5: Heart of Darkness DLC

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. April

Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Konsole und PC)

Unsouled (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft