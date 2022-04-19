Weitere Xbox Game Pass Highlights im April 2022
Microsoft gab soeben bekannt, was euch noch alles in diesem Monat im Xbox Game Pass Abo erwartet. Hier ist die vollständige Übersicht für euch.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. April – 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. April – Research and Destroy (Konsole und PC)
- 28. April – Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 28. April – Unsouled (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV Season 1: The Festival of Ages
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Outlaws Update
- Verfügbar bis 25. April – Ark: Survival Evolved: Eggcellent Adventure
- Verfügbar vom 21. April bis 12. Mai – Sea of Thieves: The Shrouded Deep
- Verfügbar ab 20. April – Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night (Saisonales Abenteuer, Season 2)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du willst im April mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 22: Launch Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: 2XP and Challenge Swap Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Super Animal Royale: Season 3 Perks Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: 24-Carat Coffin Weapon Charm
Xbox Touch Control für 12 weitere Spiele
Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit den Xbox Touch Controls – jetzt kommen weitere 12 Spiele hinzu! Hier kannst Du die vollständige Liste von Spielen einsehen, die Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und über die Xbox Xbox-App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass-App für Android-Geräte, unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets spielbar sind – und das ganz ohne Controller!
- Ben 10
- Besiege
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Edge of Eternity
- Hitman Trilogy
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Paw Patrol
- Race with Ryan
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Windjammers 2
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 30. April
- Cricket 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Outlast 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
