Weitere Xbox Game Pass Highlights im April 2022 XBU MrHyde am Di, 19.04.2022, 17:15 Uhr

Microsoft gab soeben bekannt, was euch noch alles in diesem Monat im Xbox Game Pass Abo erwartet. Hier ist die vollständige Übersicht für euch.



Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play

Jetzt verfügbar – Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play

Jetzt verfügbar – Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

26. April – 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

26. April – Research and Destroy (Konsole und PC)

28. April – Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

28. April – Unsouled (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV Season 1: The Festival of Ages

Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Outlaws Update

Verfügbar bis 25. April – Ark: Survival Evolved: Eggcellent Adventure

Verfügbar vom 21. April bis 12. Mai – Sea of Thieves: The Shrouded Deep

Verfügbar ab 20. April – Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night (Saisonales Abenteuer, Season 2)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du willst im April mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 22: Launch Bundle

Jetzt verfügbar – F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack

Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: 2XP and Challenge Swap Bundle

Jetzt verfügbar – Super Animal Royale: Season 3 Perks Pack

Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: 24-Carat Coffin Weapon Charm

Xbox Touch Control für 12 weitere Spiele

Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit den Xbox Touch Controls – jetzt kommen weitere 12 Spiele hinzu! Hier kannst Du die vollständige Liste von Spielen einsehen, die Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und über die Xbox Xbox-App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass-App für Android-Geräte, unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets spielbar sind – und das ganz ohne Controller!

Ben 10

Besiege

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Edge of Eternity

Hitman Trilogy

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Paw Patrol

Race with Ryan

Transformers Battlegrounds

Windjammers 2

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 30. April

Cricket 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft