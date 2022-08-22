Slime Rancher 2 kommt bald in den Early Access
Wie die Verantwortlichen von Monomi Park angeben, kommt Slime Rancher 2 ab dem 22. September in den Early Access und damit in das Xbox Game Preview Programm. Es ist somit kostenlos bis zum Release spielbar. Man sollte dafür allerdings mit Bugs rechnen.
Rainbow Island is on the horizon…— Slime Rancher (@slimerancher) August 18, 2022
Slime Rancher 2 arrives September 22!
Wishlist today:
Steam https://t.co/MmfbBvI3Rd
Epic Games Store https://t.co/qf20G77WRI
Also available on Xbox Series X|S pic.twitter.com/czRfGXDTR1
Slime Rancher 2 erscheint für Xbox Series, Xbox One und PC
Quelle: Monomi Park
