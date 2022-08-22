Page

Slime Rancher 2 kommt bald in den Early Access

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 22.08.2022, 11:15 Uhr

Wie die Verantwortlichen von Monomi Park angeben, kommt Slime Rancher 2 ab dem 22. September in den Early Access und damit in das Xbox Game Preview Programm. Es ist somit kostenlos bis zum Release spielbar. Man sollte dafür allerdings mit Bugs rechnen.

Slime Rancher 2 erscheint für Xbox Series, Xbox One und PC

Quelle: Monomi Park

