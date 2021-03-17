Page

Octopath Traveler und Yakuza 6 demnächst im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 17.03.2021, 09:45 Uhr

Microsoft lässt sich nicht lumpen und gibt weiterhin kräftig Vollgas, um interessante Titel in den Xbox Game Pass zu bringen. Diesmal gibt es neben Yakuza 6 auch Octopath Traveler, welches bislang ein Nintendo Switch JRPG-Exklusivtitel war. Darüber hinaus gibt es  ebenfalls noch das letztes Jahr veröffentlichte Star Wars Squadrons als Neuzugang.

Das sind alle Neuzugänge:

  • Jetzt verfügbar - Undertale (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
  • 18. März - Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
  • 18. März - Nier: Automata (PC)
  • 18. März - Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole)
  • 18. März - Torchlight III (PC)
  • 25. März - Genesis Noir (Konsole und PC)
  • 25. März - Octopath Traveler (Konsole und PC)
  • 25. März - Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (PC)
  • 25. März - Supraland (PC)
  • 25. März - Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. März - Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 1. April - Outriders (direkt zum Launch im Xbox Game Pass)

Quelle: Microsoft

