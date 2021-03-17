Octopath Traveler und Yakuza 6 demnächst im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich
Microsoft lässt sich nicht lumpen und gibt weiterhin kräftig Vollgas, um interessante Titel in den Xbox Game Pass zu bringen. Diesmal gibt es neben Yakuza 6 auch Octopath Traveler, welches bislang ein Nintendo Switch JRPG-Exklusivtitel war. Darüber hinaus gibt es ebenfalls noch das letztes Jahr veröffentlichte Star Wars Squadrons als Neuzugang.
Das sind alle Neuzugänge:
- Jetzt verfügbar - Undertale (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März - Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 18. März - Nier: Automata (PC)
- 18. März - Star Wars: Squadrons (Konsole)
- 18. März - Torchlight III (PC)
- 25. März - Genesis Noir (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März - Octopath Traveler (Konsole und PC)
- 25. März - Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (PC)
- 25. März - Supraland (PC)
- 25. März - Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. März - Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. April - Outriders (direkt zum Launch im Xbox Game Pass)
Quelle: Microsoft
