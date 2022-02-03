Neue Game Pass-Spiele für den Februar 2022 angekündigt XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 02.02.2022, 09:00 Uhr

Wie Microsoft inzwischen offiziell bestätigt hat, kommen eine ganze Reihe neuer Spiele in diesem Februar in den Xbox Game Pass. Darunter befinden sich CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Skul: The Hero Slayer uvm.

Hier die komplette Liste des Updates:

03.02.22: Contrast (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox

03.02.22: Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

03.02.22: Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

10.02.22: Besiege (Game Preview)(Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

10.02.22: CrossfireX (Konsole)

10.02.22: Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

10.02.22: Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

10.02.22: The Last Kids on Earth und the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

14.02.22: Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

14.02.22: Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Quelle: Microsoft