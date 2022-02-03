Neue Game Pass-Spiele für den Februar 2022 angekündigt
Wie Microsoft inzwischen offiziell bestätigt hat, kommen eine ganze Reihe neuer Spiele in diesem Februar in den Xbox Game Pass. Darunter befinden sich CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Skul: The Hero Slayer uvm.
Hier die komplette Liste des Updates:
03.02.22: Contrast (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
03.02.22: Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
03.02.22: Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
10.02.22: Besiege (Game Preview)(Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
10.02.22: CrossfireX (Konsole)
10.02.22: Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
10.02.22: Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
10.02.22: The Last Kids on Earth und the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
14.02.22: Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
14.02.22: Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Quelle: Microsoft
