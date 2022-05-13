Page

Max Payne 3: Anniversary Edition des Soundtracks bestätigt

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 16.05.2022, 10:00 Uhr

Anlässlich des des 10-jährigen Jubiläums von Max Payne 3 hat sich der Publisher Rockstar Games dazu entschlossen, den Soundtrack des Spiels neu aufzulegen und auf digitalen Streaming Plattformen und in limitierter Auflage auf Vinyl anzubieten.

Max Payne 3 ist für Xbox 360, PS4 und PC erhältlich

Quelle: RockstarGames

