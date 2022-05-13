Max Payne 3: Anniversary Edition des Soundtracks bestätigt

Anlässlich des des 10-jährigen Jubiläums von Max Payne 3 hat sich der Publisher Rockstar Games dazu entschlossen, den Soundtrack des Spiels neu aufzulegen und auf digitalen Streaming Plattformen und in limitierter Auflage auf Vinyl anzubieten.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Max Payne 3, we are thrilled to announce a new version of the iconic soundtrack from @_HEALTH_ coming later this year to digital streaming platforms and limited-edition vinyl: https://t.co/yI4ROa06kL pic.twitter.com/tg1MxYlWRO