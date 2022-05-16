Jurassic World Evolution 2 kommt heute in den Game Pass

Wie Microsoft angibt, kommt das Spiel Jurassic World Evolution 2 von Frontier Developments heute in den Xbox Game Pass. Diese Meldung wurde gestern auf Twitter veröffentlicht.

Jurassic World Evolution 2–aka the world's most dangerous petting zoo–is coming to town tomorrow. which dino you running to first? pic.twitter.com/s5pTLWk3Wc