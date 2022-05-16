Page

Jurassic World Evolution 2 kommt heute in den Game Pass

von XBU ringdrossel am Di, 17.05.2022, 08:30 Uhr

Wie Microsoft angibt, kommt das Spiel Jurassic World Evolution 2 von Frontier Developments heute in den Xbox Game Pass. Diese Meldung wurde gestern auf Twitter veröffentlicht.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 ist für Xbox, PS4 und PC erhältlich

Quelle: Frontier Developments

