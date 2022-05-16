Jurassic World Evolution 2 kommt heute in den Game Pass
Wie Microsoft angibt, kommt das Spiel Jurassic World Evolution 2 von Frontier Developments heute in den Xbox Game Pass. Diese Meldung wurde gestern auf Twitter veröffentlicht.
Jurassic World Evolution 2–aka the world's most dangerous petting zoo–is coming to town tomorrow. which dino you running to first? pic.twitter.com/s5pTLWk3Wc— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 16, 2022
Jurassic World Evolution 2 ist für Xbox, PS4 und PC erhältlich
Quelle: Frontier Developments
