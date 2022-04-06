Freut euch auf diese Spiele im Xbox Game Pass im April 2022 XBU MrHyde am Mi, 06.04.2022, 18:05 Uhr

Natürlich gibt es auch diesen April wieder Nachschub für alle Besitzer des tollen Xbox Game Pass Angebots. Hier sind alle Spiele, die jetzt oder in Kürze dazukommen, aber auch neue DLCs und Titel, die den Game Pass bald verlassen werden.



Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Cricket 22 (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 22 (Cloud und Konsole)

07. April – Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

07. April – Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) EA Play

07. April – Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) EA Play

07. April – Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) EA Play

12. April – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

12. April – Panzer Corps 2 (PC) ID@Xbox

12. April – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) ID@Xbox

14. April – Lost In Random (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play

Falls Du es verpasst hast

Jetzt verfügbar – A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Crusader Kings III (Cloud) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Paradise Killer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Super Mega Baseball 3 (Cloud und PC) EA Play

Jetzt verfügbar – Tunic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Anvil: Vault Breakers Season One

Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VIII

Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft Preview mit PC Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar bis 11. April – Sea of Thieves: Legends Week

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du willst im April mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert (Konsole): O'dyllita Special Gift Bundle

Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends (Konsole): Endless Possibilities Weapon Charm

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

15. April:

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud und Konsole)

Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Pathway (PC)

18. April:

F1 2019 (Cloud, Konsole, and PC)

Quelle: Microsoft