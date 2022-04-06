Freut euch auf diese Spiele im Xbox Game Pass im April 2022
Natürlich gibt es auch diesen April wieder Nachschub für alle Besitzer des tollen Xbox Game Pass Angebots. Hier sind alle Spiele, die jetzt oder in Kürze dazukommen, aber auch neue DLCs und Titel, die den Game Pass bald verlassen werden.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Cricket 22 (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – MLB The Show 22 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 07. April – Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 07. April – Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) EA Play
- 07. April – Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) EA Play
- 07. April – Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) EA Play
- 12. April – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 12. April – Panzer Corps 2 (PC) ID@Xbox
- 12. April – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. April – Lost In Random (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
Falls Du es verpasst hast
- Jetzt verfügbar – A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Crusader Kings III (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Paradise Killer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Super Mega Baseball 3 (Cloud und PC) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Tunic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Anvil: Vault Breakers Season One
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VIII
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft Preview mit PC Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar bis 11. April – Sea of Thieves: Legends Week
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du willst im April mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert (Konsole): O'dyllita Special Gift Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends (Konsole): Endless Possibilities Weapon Charm
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
15. April:
- MLB The Show 21 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Long Dark (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pathway (PC)
18. April:
- F1 2019 (Cloud, Konsole, and PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
XBU Philippe Mi, 06.04.2022, 18:29 Uhr
Na bitte, wer sagt's denn! Life is strange True colors! Darauf habe ich gewartet und es extra nicht gekauft :) Das wird ein Fest.