Die Zugänge und Abgänge im Xbox Game Pass diesen Monat

von XBU MrHyde am Mi, 22.02.2023, 10:00 Uhr

Im laufenden Monat Februar erscheinen noch weitere spannende RPGs, Puzzle-Games, Rennklassiker und Actionspiele im Xbox Game Pass. Hier sind die wichtigsten Daten für euch:

Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

  • seit 21. Februar – Atomic Heart (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Februar – Merge & Blade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Februar – Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 2. März – F1 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
  • 3. März – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • 23. Februar – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Supercharge Revelry Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – MultiVersus: MVP Pack - Drop 3

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 28. Februar

  • Alien: Isolation (Konsole und PC)
  • Crown Trick (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
  • Madden NFL 21 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
  • Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft

