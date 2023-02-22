Die Zugänge und Abgänge im Xbox Game Pass diesen Monat
Im laufenden Monat Februar erscheinen noch weitere spannende RPGs, Puzzle-Games, Rennklassiker und Actionspiele im Xbox Game Pass. Hier sind die wichtigsten Daten für euch:
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- seit 21. Februar – Atomic Heart (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Februar – Merge & Blade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Februar – Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 2. März – F1 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 3. März – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- 23. Februar – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Supercharge Revelry Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – MultiVersus: MVP Pack - Drop 3
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 28. Februar
- Alien: Isolation (Konsole und PC)
- Crown Trick (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- Madden NFL 21 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
0 Kommentare