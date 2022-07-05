Die Xbox Game Pass-Highlights im Juli sind im Anmarsch XBU TNT2808 am Di, 05.07.2022, 16:30 Uhr

Ein neuer Monat ist da, also auch neue Highlights für den Xbox Game Pass. Wie immer gilt: Das ist nur der Anfang, auch in der zweiten Juli-Hälfte werden weitere Titel hinzukommen. Gerade Familien mit Kids kommen auf ihre Kosten.

Schon bald verfügbar

Falls Du es verpasst hast

Jetzt verfügbar – House Flipper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel's Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du willst noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im Juli? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Juli

Quelle: Microsoft