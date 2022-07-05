Die Xbox Game Pass-Highlights im Juli sind im Anmarsch
Ein neuer Monat ist da, also auch neue Highlights für den Xbox Game Pass. Wie immer gilt: Das ist nur der Anfang, auch in der zweiten Juli-Hälfte werden weitere Titel hinzukommen. Gerade Familien mit Kids kommen auf ihre Kosten.
Schon bald verfügbar
- Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox
- Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juli – DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juli – Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juli – Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – Escape Academy (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Juli – Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Juli – PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Falls Du es verpasst hast
- Jetzt verfügbar – House Flipper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel's Avengers Introduces Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du willst noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im Juli? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fall Guys: Robo Rabbit-Kostüm
- Jetzt verfügbar – FIFA 22: Supercharge Pack
- 12. Juli – MLB The Show 22: Summer Bundle
- 13. Juli – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle
- 14. Juli – Century: Age of Ashes - Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Juli
- Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Carrion (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Children of Morta (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
