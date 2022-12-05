Die Xbox Game Pass Highlights im Dezember 22
Für alle, die die Feiertage gar nicht abwarten können, gibt es schon jetzt jede Menge Gaming-Highlights im Xbox Game Pass. Verliere keine Zeit und wirf einen Blick auf die neuen Spiele, Updates, DLCs und Perks, um Dir die Wartezeit zu verkürzen.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Eastward (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)
- 6. Dezember – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 6. Dezember – Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Dezember – Chained Echoes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Dezember – Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
- 13. Dezember – High On Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 13. Dezember – Potion Craft (Konsole und PC)
- 15. Dezember – Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Dezember – Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Need for Speed Unbound (Early Access Trial mit EA Play)
- 6. Dezember – Conan Exiles: Chapter 2
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Dezember
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Breathedge (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Firewatch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lake (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Neoverse (Cloud und Konsole)
- Rennen mit Ryan (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Konsole) EA Play
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
