Die weiteren Xbox Game Pass Spiele im Februar 21
Microsoft gab diese Woche die weiteren Spiele bekannt, die im Xbox Game Pass auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC oder dank Cloud-Gaming (Beta) auf Android gespielt werden können. Seit gestern sind es Code Vein (PC), Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole) und Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC).
Es folgen zudem noch:
- 23. Februar – Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 25. Februar – Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. Februar – Elite Dangerous (Konsole)
- 25. Februar – Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) ID@Xbox
Quelle: Microsoft
