Die weiteren Xbox Game Pass Spiele im Februar 21

von XBU MrHyde am Fr, 19.02.2021, 14:55 Uhr

Microsoft gab diese Woche die weiteren Spiele bekannt, die im Xbox Game Pass auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC oder dank Cloud-Gaming (Beta) auf Android gespielt werden können. Seit gestern sind es Code Vein (PC), Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (Cloud und Konsole) und Wreckfest (Cloud, Konsole und PC).

Es folgen zudem noch:

  • 23. Februar – Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
  • 25. Februar – Dirt 5 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 25. Februar – Elite Dangerous (Konsole)
  • 25. Februar – Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) ID@Xbox

Quelle: Microsoft

