Die weiteren Xbox Game Pass-Highlight im Februar 2022
Der Monat Februar startet in die zweite Hälfte, ihr wisst was das heißt: neue Xbox Game Pass-Highlights warten auf euch. Und auch wenn vorrangig PC-Spieler verwöhnt werden, finden sich auch Neuzugänge auf den Konsolen.
Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) EA Play
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 17. Februar – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox
- 17. Februar – Madden NFL 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 17. Februar – Total War: Warhammer III (PC)
- 22. Februar – Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Februar – Galactic Civilizations III (PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Februar – Super Mega Baseball 3 (Konsole) EA Play
- 28. Februar – Alice: Madness Returns (PC) EA Play
Falls du es verpasst hast:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (PC) EA Play
- Jetzt verfügbar – Peggle Nights (PC) EA Play
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded feiert 10 Millionen Spieler*innen und veröffentlicht Into the Wood-Update
- 17. Februar – Sea of Thieves: Shrouded Island
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Freue Dich auf fantastische neue Perks – unter anderem mit EA Play! Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense BR75 Battle Rifle Bundle
- 15. Januar – Apex Legends EA Play: Lucky Loot Weapon Charm
- 17. Februar – Madden NFL 22 EA Play: Supercharge Pack
- 17. Februar – Eternal Return: Season 5 Special Packar
Xbox Touch Control für sechs weitere Spiele
Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit Xbox Touch Control – ab sofort sind sechs weitere Titel verfügbar. Wirf einen Blick auf die vollständige Liste und finde heraus, welche Titel Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und über die Xbox-App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass-App für Android-Geräte, unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets spielbar sind – und das ganz ohne Controller!
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 28. Februar
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Killer Queen Black (Cloud und Konsole)
- Stealth Inc 2 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Zusätzlich verlässt Titanfall EA Play für Konsole und PC am 1. März 2022. Weitere Informationen findest Du hier.
Quelle: Microsoft
