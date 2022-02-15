Page

Die weiteren Xbox Game Pass-Highlight im Februar 2022

von XBU TNT2808 am Di, 15.02.2022, 16:00 Uhr

Der Monat Februar startet in die zweite Hälfte, ihr wisst was das heißt: neue Xbox Game Pass-Highlights warten auf euch. Und auch wenn vorrangig PC-Spieler verwöhnt werden, finden sich auch Neuzugänge auf den Konsolen.

Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Falls du es verpasst hast:

Updates und DLCs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Freue Dich auf fantastische neue Perks – unter anderem mit EA Play! Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense BR75 Battle Rifle Bundle
  • 15. Januar – Apex Legends EA Play: Lucky Loot Weapon Charm
  • 17. Februar – Madden NFL 22 EA Play: Supercharge Pack
  • 17. Februar – Eternal Return: Season 5 Special Packar

Xbox Touch Control für sechs weitere Spiele

Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit Xbox Touch Control – ab sofort sind sechs weitere Titel verfügbar. Wirf einen Blick auf die vollständige Liste und finde heraus, welche Titel Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und über die Xbox-App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass-App für Android-Geräte, unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets spielbar sind – und das ganz ohne Controller!

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 28. Februar

Zusätzlich verlässt Titanfall EA Play für Konsole und PC am 1. März 2022. Weitere Informationen findest Du hier

