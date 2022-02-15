Die weiteren Xbox Game Pass-Highlight im Februar 2022 XBU TNT2808 am Di, 15.02.2022, 16:00 Uhr

Der Monat Februar startet in die zweite Hälfte, ihr wisst was das heißt: neue Xbox Game Pass-Highlights warten auf euch. Und auch wenn vorrangig PC-Spieler verwöhnt werden, finden sich auch Neuzugänge auf den Konsolen.

Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) EA Play

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Falls du es verpasst hast:

Jetzt verfügbar – Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (PC) EA Play

Jetzt verfügbar – Peggle Nights (PC) EA Play

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded feiert 10 Millionen Spieler*innen und veröffentlicht Into the Wood-Update

17. Februar – Sea of Thieves: Shrouded Island

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Freue Dich auf fantastische neue Perks – unter anderem mit EA Play! Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense BR75 Battle Rifle Bundle

15. Januar – Apex Legends EA Play: Lucky Loot Weapon Charm

17. Februar – Madden NFL 22 EA Play: Supercharge Pack

17. Februar – Eternal Return: Season 5 Special Packar

Xbox Touch Control für sechs weitere Spiele

Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit Xbox Touch Control – ab sofort sind sechs weitere Titel verfügbar. Wirf einen Blick auf die vollständige Liste und finde heraus, welche Titel Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und über die Xbox-App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass-App für Android-Geräte, unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets spielbar sind – und das ganz ohne Controller!

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 28. Februar

Zusätzlich verlässt Titanfall EA Play für Konsole und PC am 1. März 2022. Weitere Informationen findest Du hier.

Quelle: Microsoft