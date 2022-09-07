Die ersten Xbox Game Pass Highlights im September 22
Mit dem Xbox Game Pass könnt ihr diesen Monat in die Rolle eines Superhundes schlüpfen, die Magie des Disney Dreamlight Valley neu entfachen oder die virtuellen Einpark-Skills auf die Probe stellen. Hier sind die bekannten Änderungen für die kommenden Tage:
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Opus Magnum (PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Train Sim World 3 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 13. September – Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox
- 13. September – DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. September – You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 15. September – Despot’s Game (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 15. September – Metal: Hellsinger (PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- Falls Du es verpasst hast
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grid Legends (Konsole und PC) EA Play
DLC / Game Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: “Resident Evil: Project W”-Kapitel
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Das Home Stretch Update
- Ab heute verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC
- Ab heute verfügbar – Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event
- 13. September – Fallout 76: The Pitt
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im September? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack
- 8. September – Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits
- 13. September – Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack
- 15. September – Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. September
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Craftopia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Mighty Goose (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Artful Escape (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
