Die ersten Xbox Game Pass Highlights im September 22 XBU MrHyde am Mi, 07.09.2022, 09:30 Uhr

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass könnt ihr diesen Monat in die Rolle eines Superhundes schlüpfen, die Magie des Disney Dreamlight Valley neu entfachen oder die virtuellen Einpark-Skills auf die Probe stellen. Hier sind die bekannten Änderungen für die kommenden Tage:



Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Opus Magnum (PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Train Sim World 3 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

13. September – Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox

13. September – DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

14. September – You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

15. September – Despot’s Game (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

15. September – Metal: Hellsinger (PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox

Falls Du es verpasst hast

Jetzt verfügbar – Grid Legends (Konsole und PC) EA Play

DLC / Game Updates

Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: “Resident Evil: Project W”-Kapitel

Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Das Home Stretch Update

Ab heute verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC

Ab heute verfügbar – Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event

13. September – Fallout 76: The Pitt

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im September? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Jetzt verfügbar – Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack

8. September – Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits

13. September – Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack

15. September – Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. September

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft