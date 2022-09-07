Page

Die ersten Xbox Game Pass Highlights im September 22

von XBU MrHyde am Mi, 07.09.2022, 09:30 Uhr

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass könnt ihr diesen Monat in die Rolle eines Superhundes schlüpfen, die Magie des Disney Dreamlight Valley neu entfachen oder die virtuellen Einpark-Skills auf die Probe stellen. Hier sind die bekannten Änderungen für die kommenden Tage:

Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Opus Magnum (PC) ID@Xbox
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Train Sim World 3 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 13. September – Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 13. September – DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 14. September – You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 15. September – Despot’s Game (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
  • 15. September – Metal: Hellsinger (PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
  • Falls Du es verpasst hast
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Grid Legends (Konsole und PC) EA Play

DLC / Game Updates

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: “Resident Evil: Project W”-Kapitel
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Grounded: Das Home Stretch Update
  • Ab heute verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC
  • Ab heute verfügbar – Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event
  • 13. September – Fallout 76: The Pitt

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im September? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack
  • 8. September – Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits
  • 13. September – Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack
  • 15. September – Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. September

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Craftopia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Mighty Goose (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Artful Escape (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Quelle: Microsoft

