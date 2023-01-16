Der Xbox Developer_Direct Livestream wird 43 Minuten lang sein

Wie Microsoft angibt, wird der kommende Livestream von Xbox und Bethesda ein Länge von 43 Minuten haben. Dieser wird am 25.01.23 um 21:00 Uhr (MEZ) auf Twitch und YouTube zu sehen sein. Die Info wurde von Aaron Greenberg, Vice President für Xbox Marketing, getwittert.

Also since many folks have asked our show is tracking 43 mins long. As outlined in this announcement our goal has been to be as transparent as possible on what dev teams/games to expect to see in the show. Be sure to read the details from the 4 teams:https://t.co/PfitWOIsX5