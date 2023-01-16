Page

Der Xbox Developer_Direct Livestream wird 43 Minuten lang sein

von XBU ringdrossel am Mo, 16.01.2023, 10:45 Uhr

Wie Microsoft angibt, wird der kommende Livestream von Xbox und Bethesda ein Länge von 43 Minuten haben. Dieser wird am 25.01.23 um 21:00 Uhr (MEZ) auf Twitch und YouTube zu sehen sein. Die Info wurde von Aaron Greenberg, Vice President für Xbox Marketing, getwittert.

Quelle: Microsoft

