Das sind eure Xbox Game Pass Highlights im Oktober 2022 XBU MrHyde am Do, 06.10.2022, 17:05 Uhr

Der Herbst ist bereits da und mit ihm beginnt die gemütlichste Zeit des Jahres: Ab auf die Couch, schnappt euch einen Controller und erkundet die neusten Spiele, Perks und Updates im Game Pass. Die neuen Games sind perfekt, um auf die gruselige Saison rund um Halloween einzustimmen.



Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

• Jetzt verfügbar – Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• 6. Oktober – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S)

• 6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

• 6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

• 11. Oktober – Costume Quest (Cloud und Konsole)

• 11. Oktober – Eville (Konsole und PC)

• 13. Oktober – Dyson Sphere Program (PC)

• 14. Oktober – Scorn (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)

• 18. Oktober – A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)



Falls Du es verpasst hast

• Jetzt verfügbar – Prodeus (Cloud und Konsole)



DLC/Game Updates

• Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator - World Update XI: Canada

• Bis 11. Oktober – The Elder Scrolls Online: Heroes of the High Isle



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du willst noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

• 11. Oktober – Eville: Housewarming Bundle

• 11. Oktober – Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition Upgrade

• 11. Oktober – Apex Legends: From Above Weapon Charm



Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Oktober

• Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Into The Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Ring of Pain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• Sable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

• The Good Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

