Das sind die Neuheiten für den Xbox Game Pass Anfang März 2022 XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 02.03.2022, 10:45 Uhr

Der Xbox Game Pass wird weiterhin ordentlich von Microsoft gefüllt. Diesmal ist auch direkt ein richtiger Knaller dabei. Das Ende des letzten Jahres erschienene Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy findet seinen Weg in den Pass. Das und weitere Spiele haben wir für euch in der News zusammengetragen.

Das sind die Neuzugänge:

Jetzt erhältlich - Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

Jetzt erhältlich - Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)

03.03.22 - Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole, PC)

10.03.22 - Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox

10.03.22 - Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox

10.03.22 - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

10.03.22 - Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox

Quelle: Microsoft