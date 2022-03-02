Das sind die Neuheiten für den Xbox Game Pass Anfang März 2022
Der Xbox Game Pass wird weiterhin ordentlich von Microsoft gefüllt. Diesmal ist auch direkt ein richtiger Knaller dabei. Das Ende des letzten Jahres erschienene Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy findet seinen Weg in den Pass. Das und weitere Spiele haben wir für euch in der News zusammengetragen.
Das sind die Neuzugänge:
- Jetzt erhältlich - Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Jetzt erhältlich - Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)
- 03.03.22 - Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole, PC)
- 10.03.22 - Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- 10.03.22 - Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox
- 10.03.22 - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 10.03.22 - Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
Quelle: Microsoft
Klimbim Mi, 02.03.2022, 11:27 Uhr
Vielleicht schau ich in Guardians of the Galaxy mal rein aber sonst ist eher nicht für mich dabei