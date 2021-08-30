Das sind die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2021 XBU MrHyde am Mo, 30.08.2021, 15:45 Uhr

Wir haben hier die diesjährigen Gewinner der gamescom Awards für euch. Der große Gewinner der gamescom 2021 heißt „Elden Ring“. Die Jury zeichnete den Titel in den Kategorien Best Action Adventure, Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Best Sony PlayStation Game aus und krönte ihn mit dem Hauptpreis Best of gamescom. Die Fans der gamescom kürten „Elden Ring“ zu ihrem am heißesten erwarteten Titel.



Der neue Teil der Halo-Saga von Microsoft „Halo Infinite“ konnte sich die Preise als Best Multiplayer Game sowie Best Microsoft Xbox Game sichern, „Age of Empires IV “, ebenfalls aus dem Hause Microsoft, den Preis für das Best Strategy Game.



Electronic Arts kann sich ebenfalls über mehrere Auszeichnungen freuen: Der Dauerbrenner „Apex Legends“ gewann in der Kategorie Best Ongoing Game. Der EA Originals-Titel „Lost in Random“ von Zoink Studios konnte sich in der Kategorie Best Indie Game durchsetzen. Ubisoft holt mit „Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope“ die Kategorie Best Nintendo Switch Game und mit “Riders Republic” das Best Sports Game.

Die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2021 im Überblick:

Kategoriengruppe „Plattform“

Best Microsoft Xbox Game:

- Halo Infinite, MicrosoftKategoriengruppe „Plattform“

Best Microsoft Xbox Game:

- Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Kategoriengruppe „Genre“

Best Action Adventure Game

- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Action Game

- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

- Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

- Lost in Random, Zoink Studios / EA Originals

Best Role Playing Game

- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Simulation Game

- Park Beyond, Limbic Entertainment / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Sports Game

- Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

- Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Ongoing Game

- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Most Original Game

- Dice Legacy, DESTINYbit / Ravenscourt

Kategoriengruppe „Consumer Awards“

Best Streamer

- Fextralife

gamescom „Most Wanted“

- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Kategoriengruppe "gamescom global Awards"

Best Announcement

- Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver

Best Lineup

- Bandai Namco Europe

Best of Gamescom

- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Trailer

- Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver

HEART OF GAMING Award

- Let's Play 4 Charity

Quelle: gamescom