CrossfireX enthält im Game Pass nur eine Singleplayer-Mission

Wie die Verantwortlichen bei Smilegate Entertainment angeben, wird CrossfireX nur in abgespeckter Version im Game Pass verfügbar sein. Demzufolge wird nur mit "Catalyst" eine von zwei Missionen des Singleplayers spielbar sein. Die andere "Spectre" Mission wurde entfernt.

CrossfireX is now available for PRELOAD on @Xbox! Also available are 3 special preorder packages, 1 of which includes both single player campaigns developed by @remedygames. @XboxGamePass members will have access to "Operation Catalyst" at no extra charge starting 2/10/22. pic.twitter.com/rj1apqNUIA