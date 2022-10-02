Page

CrossfireX enthält im Game Pass nur eine Singleplayer-Mission

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 02.02.2022, 09:30 Uhr

Wie die Verantwortlichen bei Smilegate Entertainment angeben, wird CrossfireX nur in abgespeckter Version im Game Pass verfügbar sein. Demzufolge wird nur mit "Catalyst" eine von zwei Missionen des Singleplayers spielbar sein. Die andere "Spectre" Mission wurde entfernt.

CrossfireX erscheint am 10. Februar 2022 für Xbox Series und PS5

Quelle: Smilegate Entertainment

