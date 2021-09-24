Castlevania Advance Collection für Xbox One erhältlich
Konami hat im Zuge des gestrigen Nintendo Direct Streams die Spielesammlung Castlevania Advance Collection angekündigt und veröffentlicht. Folgende Titel enthält die Sammlung: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (2001), Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (2002), Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003) und Castlevania: Dracula X (1995).
Neben einer Galerie von Artworks, gibt es zudem eine mmehrsekündige Rückspuloption, ein Quick Save und eine Enzyklopädie.
Castlevania Advance Collection ist ab sofort für Xbox One, PS4 und Switch
Quelle: Konami
