Alone in the Dark wurde auf 2024 verschoben

von XBU ringdrossel am Mi, 06.09.2023, 10:15 Uhr

Laut den Machern von Alone in the Dark funktionieren spannende Horrorspiele am besten in der Einsamkeit. Etwas das man unmöglich in diesem Oktober neben all den anderen Releases erreichen kann. Daher wurde das Spiel auf den 16. Januar 2024 verschoben.

Alone in the Dark erscheint am 16.01.24 für Xbox Series, PS5 und PC

Quelle: THQ Nordic

