Alone in the Dark wurde auf 2024 verschoben

Laut den Machern von Alone in the Dark funktionieren spannende Horrorspiele am besten in der Einsamkeit. Etwas das man unmöglich in diesem Oktober neben all den anderen Releases erreichen kann. Daher wurde das Spiel auf den 16. Januar 2024 verschoben.

Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October.



To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of #AloneInTheDark to January 16, 2024. pic.twitter.com/W5EgV4aTZc