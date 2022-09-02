Page

Square Enix präsentiert umfassendes Lineup für die Tokyo Game Show 2022

von XBU ringdrossel am Fr, 02.09.2022, 09:15 Uhr

Der Publisher Square Enix hat für die kommende Tokyo Game Show (15.09.22 - 18.09.22) ein starkes Lineup vorgestellt. Mit dabei sind Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion und The DioField Chronicle.

Das ist das komplette Lineup von Square Enix

  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • The DioField Chronicle (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Dragon Quest X Offline (PS5, PS4, Switch)
  • Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS)
  • Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch)
  • Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds (Mobile)
  • Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade (Arcade)
  • Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (Mobile)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Mobile)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
  • Forspoken (PS5)
  • Harvestella (Switch)
  • Imperial SaGa Eclipse (Mobile)
  • Infinity Strash - Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Plattform: TBA)
  • NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)
  • PowerWash Simulator (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
  • Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, Mobile)
  • Romancing Saga Re;universe (Mobile)
  • Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, PS4, Switch)
  • Valkyrie Elysium (PS5, PS4)
  • War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (Mobile)

Quelle: Square Enix

