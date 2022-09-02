Square Enix präsentiert umfassendes Lineup für die Tokyo Game Show 2022
Der Publisher Square Enix hat für die kommende Tokyo Game Show (15.09.22 - 18.09.22) ein starkes Lineup vorgestellt. Mit dabei sind Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion und The DioField Chronicle.
Das ist das komplette Lineup von Square Enix
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The DioField Chronicle (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dragon Quest X Offline (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS)
- Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch)
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds (Mobile)
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade (Arcade)
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (Mobile)
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Mobile)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
- Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Forspoken (PS5)
- Harvestella (Switch)
- Imperial SaGa Eclipse (Mobile)
- Infinity Strash - Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Plattform: TBA)
- NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)
- PowerWash Simulator (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, Mobile)
- Romancing Saga Re;universe (Mobile)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Valkyrie Elysium (PS5, PS4)
- War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (Mobile)
Quelle: Square Enix
