Infos zum Start vom Xbox Game Pass Core

von XBU MrHyde am Sa, 16.09.2023, 13:00 Uhr

Der Xbox Game Pass Core ist die Weiterentwicklung des früheren Xbox Live Gold. Ab sofort sind für die Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One im Xbox Game Pass Core diese Spiele zu einem Preis von 6,99 Euro pro Monat verfügbar:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

Xbox plant, die Game Pass Core-Bibliothek zwei bis drei Mal pro Jahr zu aktualisieren.

Quelle: Microsoft

