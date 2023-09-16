Infos zum Start vom Xbox Game Pass Core
Der Xbox Game Pass Core ist die Weiterentwicklung des früheren Xbox Live Gold. Ab sofort sind für die Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One im Xbox Game Pass Core diese Spiele zu einem Preis von 6,99 Euro pro Monat verfügbar:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
Xbox plant, die Game Pass Core-Bibliothek zwei bis drei Mal pro Jahr zu aktualisieren.
Quelle: Microsoft
